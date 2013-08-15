



Annie Vazquez is a fashion and style blogger based in Miami. Annie is an expert when it comes to shopping on a budget, unearthing new designers and labels in her hometown, and spotting style trends around the world. She’s been featured in Elle, NYLON, The New York Times, and more. Be sure to check out her blog, The Fashion Poet, and follow her at @thefashionpoet.

Having great hair isn’t always easy in the summer with the heat and humidity. While I can put together a fab outfit in seconds, giving my long locks some love has always been a challenge. I’ve never been much of a whiz at whipping up a cool coif that screams “trendsetter”—I’m usually the girl that’s scurrying over to the hair salon for some hairstyling help. Yet, thanks to TRESemme’s Style Studio, I’m becoming a DIY hair pro. The videos on the site are so easy to follow: You learn everything step-by-step and by the end of the video you’ve created some amazing looks.

My favorite hairstyle at the moment is a milkmaid braid. It’s perfect for the season. Aside from being utterly cute, I love this look because it’s versatile. You can rock it with a bikini at the beach, take it to work with a fab knee-length skirt and sexy blouse, or glam it up for evening with a boho dress. Plus, for a Miami girl like me, it works with my every day wardrobe. Let’s face it: Having great hair is just as important as having a spectacular outfit.

Check out the video below for a step by step tutorial on how to get the perfect milkmaid braid (trust me, it’s worth it!).

To see more easy hair how-tos, head over to TRESemmé Style Studio now!

For more information about our relationship with TRESemmé click here: cmp.ly/3