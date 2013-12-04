5 Chic Ways to Pull Off the Military Trend This Season From Pinterest

Anyone who’s walked around outside recently, gone shopping, or checked trendy sites like Pinterest knows that the military trend, in all its various forms, is pretty major right now. Everything from studded olive coats to outfits decked in camouflage from head to toe is very of-the-moment, and there’s a plethora of ways to wear it.

For a little bit of inspiration, we turned to Pinterest and pulled some of our favorite military-influenced looks. Check out 5 chic ways to pull off the trend below, as well as our own tried-and-true tips for pulling it off.

1. Rock a class camo jacket with casual day look.

The most straightforward way to embrace the military trend is to wear a camo jacket. We love how this gal styled it over an otherwise casual and monochromatic look, then paired it all with a pop of red on her feet. It’s all working.

2. Layer it up.

The main problem with a lot of the military jackets on the market right now is that they’re pretty thin. Most of them are aimed at springtime wear, but that doesn’t mean you can’t rock it now that it’s December. Try layering it over a fur coat for maximum style and warmth. Extra points for the army cap!

3. Deck your lower half in the classic military print.

A slightly more courageous take on the trend is wearing the classic camo print on your legs. We love it paired with another patterned jacket on top. Make the pants the centerpiece of your outfit, then try playing around with all your accessories; camo is a very bold print, but also leaves plenty of room for experimentation.

4.Wear an olive sweater.



If camo just isn’t your thing, try wearing the military green color in the form of a cozy sweater. We love the way she paired the oversize sweater with a leather mini skirt and a leopard fur bag; it’s a very minimalistic take on the trend, but it’s obviously she knows what she’s doing.

5. Wear modern camouflage.



You can be a true fashion warrior by wearing real-time camo! The modern-day version of the print is digital, like the jacket this gal is wearing, so as to protect soldiers from digitally-powered lenses and other weapons. You’ll look equal parts badass, stylish, and downright educated if you opt for this route.

Homepage Photo via Pinterest