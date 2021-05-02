Why Is This $22 Amazon Blender The Best Thing That’s Ever Happened To Me?

When I achieved an NYC milestone last year—signing the lease on my first solo apartment—I was most excited about having a kitchen all to myself. The only problem? No matter where you live in the city, said kitchen is likely no larger than the size of a broom closet. While I was thrilled at the idea of finally having cabinets and countertops to fill with kitchenware and appliances of my own, I knew I’d have to make some sacrifices in the name of space. Cue this portable blender review, hyping up my favorite Amazon find that will save you counter space, and level up your little kitchen for under $25 bucks!

I’m the kind of girl who often picks up a smoothie on a busy day—unfortunately, that also makes me the kind of girl with an unexpectedly low bank account balance at the end of the month. We can all agree that it’s better to save money where we can, and in the last year, so many of us have gotten creative while finding ways to craft those creature comforts (like smoothies) at home instead of buying them while out and about.

With this in mind, a blender was high on the list for my new solo kitchen. But when I took to the Internet to find one that fit my budget, I felt like Goldilocks. This one’s too expensive, that one has too many buttons—what’s the difference between “Pulse” and “Liquify” anyway?!

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Eventually, I found one that not only fit my price range, but was super compact for my small space. Perfect for a party of one! I could even charge it and take it with me on the go (Hello, frozen margs in the park!). Oh, and did I mention it’s $22 and pink?

Yes, the Miliqi Portable Blender won me over in a New York minute. My blender baby arrived with Prime shipping just two days later and, to my surprise, came fully charged and ready to go! Since then, all of my juice and smoothie dreams have come to life.

This thing is powerful, quick and has just one button. To use, it’s as simple as twisting the main chamber onto the base until the light flashes (This oh-so-important safety feature prevents the blade from turning on when it’s not put together!), filling it with your goodies, pushing the button and shaking to evenly blend.

One of my favorite features is the multi-chamber lid that includes a built-in strainer, which makes preparing green juice at home a snap. When it’s time to clean it, I simply fill halfway with a little water and a pump of dish soap, then turn it on to whip up some bubbles and quickly remove any leftover ingredients.

Since adding this mini blender to my daily routine, I’ve already convinced a few girlfriends to snag it for themselves. Trust me, it’s leveled up our daily walks and weekend park dates! These personal blenders also make the perfect move-in gift (or self-care purchase) for anyone stretching the boundaries of a tiny kitchen. Snag one for yourself and we can plan a smoothie date soon!