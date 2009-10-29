Miley on Twitter: Girl Threatens to Kill Her Cat

Some people are realllllyyyyy into Twitter, and when you combine social media junkies with Disney star addicts, it gets messy. A few weeks ago Miley Cyrus closed her Twitter account, then decided to release a homemade rap song about it. (Three minutes of my life I will never get back.) In a fit of frantic frustration, a girl threatened to literally kill and eat her own cat if she did not rejoin Twitter. Sidenote: Her Tweets were never that interesting. Ever.

The girl posted this to her personal website, MileySaveFuzzy.com:

“Let me clarify: This is NOT a prank or a hoax. I am not joking, even if some will choose to interpret it that way. Cooking a cat is not illegal in my country, in fact it’s part of our culture. I’m not asking for money or any other benefit. Fuzzy is my cat and I will not entertain any offers of selling or giving him away. If Miley doesn’t tweet again, this WILL happen, and I’m as serious as a heart attack.”

I mean…it’s bad enough the poor guy has to be this crazed fan’s cat…he probably has to listen to Party in the USA 27 times a day and listen to the girl grumble about Jonas Brothers. The girl states the cat assassination will take place if she does not rejoin Twitter by November 6.

Although…if @shitmydadsays is ever disbanded…I might hold my own dad hostage. I just might.