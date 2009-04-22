Miley is Mad for Madrid

Miley Cyrus continued her non-stop “Hannah Montana: The Movie” tour yesterday, premiering the film in Madrid. In an adorable ruffled skirt that looked straight out of a Madonna video circa 1984, the 16-year-old teen sensation piled on the jewelry, including Ted Rossi studded bracelets and an incredible H.Stern black diamond ring that we just can’t take our eyes off of. Before hitting the red carpet the starlet tweeted: “Spain has the cutest boys ever! ❤ I’m moving here. I found a Starbucks in Spain!!! Whoo hooo.” Looks like Miley isn’t leaving Spain any time soon.