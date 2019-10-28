Miley Cyrus & Cody Simpson Fully Made Out In A Crowded Restaurant—We’re Unable

Bonjour, it’s time for an update on your favorite Hollywood couple. Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson’s restaurant makeout photo makes us so pleased that none of our meals have been interrupted by massive amounts of PDA. Following her seperation from her soon-to-be ex-husband, Liam Hemsworth, and her quickie romance with Kaitlynn Carter, Miley has found herself a new boo in Australian singer, Cody Simpson.

Seemingly out of nowhere, the Mother’s Daughter singer’s relationship with Cody turned hella romantic. In fact, the pair have been showcasing their romance all over social media and Miley has said that Cody is the best man she’s ever met. In a recent Instagram Live she said,

I thought all guys were evil, but it’s not true. There are good people out there that just happen to have dicks. I’ve only ever met one, and he’s on this live.

In fact, while Cody was recently away –working in Australia, the songstress began wearing a massive gold ring with his initials on it. Now, that Cody is back in Los Angeles, it looks like the romance is as spicy as ever. Over the weekend, the couple spent an evening out with friends at Universal Studios’ Halloween Horror Nights. However, before they got to the theme park, the pair stopped for some dinner at Casa Vega.

While everyone else was trying to eat –the duo randomly began making out in the restaurant in front of everyone. TMZ is speculating that the smooch was ignited because Cody quietly did the gentlemanly thing and covered the $1,000 bill for Miley and their friends. An onlooker revealed, “[Cody] sneakily slipped his card” to the waiter before one of Cyrus’ friends could try to pay.”

Apparently, Cody fancies himself, Mr. Romance. During an interview at the Kyle & Jackie O Show he said, “I’m very, very, very romantic. I don’t think she…she’d talked about how she hadn’t had that kind of an experience in a relationship before.”

It looks like the grand gesture set the tone for the rest of the night. The dup and their friends apparently had a blast at Universal Studios’ Halloween Horror Nights.