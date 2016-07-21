Miley Cyrus Finally Has a New Song—and It’s with Zoë Kravitz

Miley Cyrus hasn’t released any new music since she dropped her surprise album Miley Cyrus and Her Dead Petz late last summer, but the wait is over—or sort of over. It’s over if Miley being featured on a track is enough to satisfy you. The song is “Teardrop” by Zoë Kravitz‘s band Lolawolf, and it features Miley in a spoken-word part.

“Teardrop” was released on Apple Music this week via music writer Zane Lowe’s World Record feature. It’s melodic and trippy, and Miley’s distorted voice comes on midway through, saying “Forever is like Jesus / It’s just something that we’ve made ourselves believe in / So, makes maybe the death a little less scary/ It makes us feel safe.”

It’s not the first time Miley and Zoë have partnered up. Lolawolf opened for Miley in Australia during her 2014 world tour, and Miley appeared in Lolawolf’s video for “Bitch.” Listen to their latest collaboration below.