Miley Cyrus Just Confirmed This Song Is About Liam Hemsworth & the Lyrics Are So Shady

Fans were convinced they knew Miley Cyrus’ “WTF Do I Know” lyrics’ meaning when the song was released with her seventh studio album in November. Turns out, their predictions weren’t so far off. In a new interview with The Howard Stern Show, the 28-year-old singer confirmed that her album’s opening track is about her ex-husband, Liam Hemsworth.

The singer revealed that her song “WTF Do I Know,” which appears on Plastic Hearts,” was written to capture a moment in time during her divorce from Liam Hemsworth in 2019, comparing the experience to catching a firefly in a jar. “When I write a song, that’s what I feel like. Cause I feel like I’m capturing something that is free and that I maybe only feel for a second,” Cyrus told host Howard Stern during the December 2 episode of his show. “It doesn’t have to be my identity, but it has to be a part of me somewhere.”

Referring to “WTF Do I Know,” Cyrus went to clarify, “it’s not that it’s how I feel every second of the day, it’s how I felt for a moment. That works as some sort of protective armor and there’s a sense of myself that does feel that way. A record is all of these mason jars filled with something that lights up, that you catch something that’s kind of magical for a moment, but it doesn’t have to be you all the time.”

On the pop-punk inspired song, Cyrus sings about being unapologetically herself in the face of a breakup: “You want an apology? Not from me / I had to leave you in your own misery / So tell me, baby, am I wrong that I moved on? / And I, and I don’t even miss you,” the lyrics read. During her appearance on The Howard Stern Show, Cyrus explained that her “I don’t even miss you” lyric was about Hemsworth, but only “in that minute.”

“Sometimes you miss people more than others, and sometimes, things get easier,” she told Stern. “Time kind of heals all, but that was at a time where I felt really strong. And then some days I don’t.” For the rest of Miley Cyrus’s “WTF Do I Know” lyrics, keep on reading below.

Plastic Hearts by Miley Cyrus is available on Amazon.

Verse 1

I’m not tryna have another conversation

Probably not gon’ wanna play me on your station

Pourin’ out a bottle full of my frustration

Here to tell you somethin’ that you don’t know

I’m the type to drive a pickup through your mansion

I’m completely naked but I’m makin’ it fashion

Maybe gettin’ married just to cause a distraction

Here to tell you somethin’ that you don’t know

Pre-Chorus

Am I wrong that I moved on and I

And I don’t even miss you?

Thought that it’d be you until I die

But I let go

Chorus

What the fuck do I know? I’m alone

‘Cause I couldn’t be somebody’s hero

You want an apology? Not from me

Had to leave you in your own misery

So tell me, baby, am I wrong that I moved on?

And I, and I don’t even miss you

Thought that it’d be you until I die

But I let go, what the fuck do I know? (Oh)

Verse 2

Tryin’ to see the stars through the new pollution

Think that I’m the problem? Honey, I’m the solution

Maybe all the chaos is for your amusement

Here to tell you somethin’ that you don’t know

Put you on a pedestal, you’re cravin’ the spotlight

Desperate for attention, nose is bloody, it’s daylight

Wakin’ up with people that we met for the first time

Loved it, then I hated it, and I let you go

Chorus

What the fuck do I know? I’m alone

‘Cause I couldn’t be somebody’s hero

You want an apology? Not from me

I had to leave you in your own misery

So tell me, baby, am I wrong that I moved on?

And I, and I don’t even miss you

Thought that it’d be you until I die

But I let go, what the fuck do I know?

Post-Chorus

What?

Chorus

What the fuck do I know? (Do I know) I’m alone (I’m alone)

‘Cause I couldn’t be somebody’s hero

You want an apology? (Apology) Not from me (Not from me)

I had to leave you in your own misery

So tell me, baby, am I wrong that I moved on?

And I, and I don’t even miss you

Thought that it’d be you until I die

But I let go, what the fuck do I know?

