Miley Cyrus’ ‘We Can’t Stop’ Video is Insane: Twerking, Stuffed Animals, and Grillz

After days of incessant teasing on Twitter and Instagram (the girl could literally teach a class on social media promotion), the video for Miley Cyrus‘ summer anthem “We Can’t Stop” is here. Considering the song is about a raucous, drug-fueled party that doesn’t end until the sun comes up, it’s only appropriate that the video conveys, well, exactly that.

The clip features 20-year-old Cyrus and a gaggle of pals toasting to the good life in an empty mansion. Highlights include a random guy passing out in a pile of Wonder Bread, an absurd pool scene, and of course Cyrus wearing a slew of ridiculous outfits that look like 1980s gym attire. Oh, and she wears gold grillz in her mouth, naturally. The song’s producer, Mike Will (commonly referred to as Mike Will Made It), makes numerous cameos and is even shown asleep in a plush bed after the night’s debauchery.

As you’d expect from Miley, there’s also plenty of “twerking” and intense gyration, proving that if all else fails, Cyrus could definitely earn a solid living at a strip club. Considering the success of the song so far (it was downloaded more than 180,000 times in its first week), we’re sure the video will be well-received by her devoted fans. It’s been quite a week for Cyrus, whose mother Tish Cyrus recently filed for divorce from longtime husband Billy Ray Cyrus. Miley also notably stepped out on a date with on-off fiancé Liam Hemsworth, whom she hadn’t been photographed with in over five months.

Watch the video above and let us know what you think!

