Miley Cyrus Posting Her Own Wardrobe Malfunction on Instagram Is a Mood

She’s just being Miley. Miley Cyrus’s wardrobe malfunction showed her nipple, and that’s the exact reason she posted it. The “Slide Away” singer, 27, took to her Instagram on Wednesday, February 13, to share a series of photos of her in New York City. The pictures showed Miley in a low-cut top as she arrived at the Bowery Hotel after she walked in Marc Jacobs’ show for New York Fashion Week.

In her caption, the former Disney Channel star told her followers to “swipe right” for a surprise that Instagram will most likely delete. That surprise was her nip slip. “Swipe right . But hurry. Instagram will definitely be removing this post soon,” Cyrus wrote. As of publication time, her Instagram post is still live, as it should be—because nipples are natural, people.

After her post, fans took to the Hannah Montana alum’s comments to call on Instagram to allow her to #freethenipple. “#freethenipple I love u @mileycyrus GET IT BABY 🔥,” one fan wrote. Another added, “u served so much today, I’m so proud of u ❤ #FeeeTheNipple.” One more wrote, “Instagram #frethenipple.”

The “Malibu” singer’s nip slip came on the same day she made her runway debut at Marc Jacobs’ fall/winter runway show in New York City. The Miley, who was a surprise, closed out the show as she walked in a black bra top and wide-leg pants. Her look was complemented with long black gloves and a zebra print bag.

Of course, to Miley fans, it shouldn’t come as a surprise that she posted her wardrobe malfunction on Instagram. As she explained to W magazine in 2014, she’s much more comfortable naked given her childhood in Tennessee.

“We never were inside, and we never wore shoes,” she said. “I think it’s why I like wearing no clothes so much and I’m always naked.”