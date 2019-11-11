Miley Cyrus Just Had Surgery On Her Vocal Cords & She Can’t Speak

Remember that scene in The Office where the whole group sees how long they can stay silent? No talking, no answering the phone, no whispering, no nothing. I think they make it about 20 minutes. Well, multiply that by 1,000. Miley Cyrus is on vocal rest post-surgery and reportedly can’t talk for weeks. Wowza. That is a long time for silence. But luckily, she’s got some great company.

Cody Simpson, Miley Cyrus’ latest flame, will surely be by her side throughout the next couple weeks. The two have been inseparable since they started dating a few weeks ago. And this isn’t Simpson’s first time supporting Cyrus while she’s visited the doctor. A couple weeks back the “Malibu” singer was in the hospital for tonsillitis. Simpson showed up with roses and his guitar so serenade his little patient (all documented by Cyrus, OFC). Now, the 26-year-old singer is recovering from vocal cord surgery.

Sources close to the singer told People that “the surgery went well and [Cyrus] is resting up at home now.” They also said the procedure didn’t come as a shock to Cyrus, she “has known for a while that she needed the surgery.” Still though, knowing something needs to happen is very different from actually having it done. But we’re really gonna need Cyrus to follow the no talking rule because we need her raspy, incredibly versatile vocals to bless us with new music for many more decades. This kind of procedure is tough, and the recovery process is difficult. The “Can’t Be Tamed” singer will, in fact, need to be tamed in order to help her body heal. She has to go on vocal rest “for several weeks while her vocal cords heal.” And it’s serious. No cheating because apparently “any strain will prolong the healing.”

So none of this, alright Miles? No games. No talk shows. No impersonations. No laughing. And definitely no “yee-haws.”

Fortunately, Simpson will be there for moral support and to stave off any boredom for his GF. The two definitely seem to have a lot of fun together. Maybe more dancing is in their future these next couple weeks.

But for now, Miley? 🤫