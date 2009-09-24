Miley Cyrus Video Debuted: Party in the USA

FINALLY FINALLY FINALLY!!! A MUSIC VIDEO FOR PARTY IN THE U.S.A. BY MILEY CYRUS!! This is such an accurate reflection of every party I have attended in the states.

The music video features a short shorts and cowboy boots-clad Miley Cyrus being a true American by gyrating in front of an American flag and dancing in like… I don’t know… a rock quarry (?) or drive in movie theater in the back of a pick up truck… Ya know what? On second thought, I’m just going to stop my commentary right now. Sometimes the actual video is hilarious enough that adding observations is like riding the coattails of a funny joke in the middle of a cocktail party.

So that’s Miley’s music video… Your move Taylor Swift…