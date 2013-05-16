Miley Cyrus Wears The Same Valentino Jumpsuit As Lena Dunham: Who Wore It Better?

What would you wear if Maxim readers voted you the hottest woman in the world? Well, if you’re Miley Cyrus, you’d wear a sleek Valentino jumpsuit paired with Saint Laurent sandals. The 20-year-old starlet celebrated her cover spot on Maxim‘s “Hot 100” issue in a fashion-forward black and white ensemble, and although her makeup was a tad on the clownish side (blend, girl!) she rocked the red carpet.

If Cyrus’ jumpsuit looked familiar to you, that’s because “Girls” star Lena Dunham wore it to the premiere of the second season premiere of her hit HBO show in January.

If that’s not reason enough, Gwyneth Paltrow also rocked the same ensemble at her birthday party in October. Out of all the ladies though, we think Miley seemed the most comfortable in the Valentino number, which isn’t terribly surprising given her recent penchant for jumpsuits (most notably seen in her wild “twerking” video.)

Who do you think wore the jumpsuit better? Vote below!