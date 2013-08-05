Miley Cyrus Poses in Underwear for New Spread, Says She’s Not a “Ratchet White Girl”

Oh, Miley Cyrus. It just wouldn’t count as a normal day if we didn’t catch a glimpse of the 20-year-old former Disney star in her underwear. Whether she’s posting a sexy selfie or even appearing on a major talk show in a bra, it’s clear that when it comes to style, Cyrus likes it scantily clad.

So, it’s no surprise that for her latest spread for Notion Magazine, the envelope-pushing starlet posed in nothing but white cotton underwear, a ton of gold chains, and a sweater decorated with plant prints that suspiciously resemble marijuana leaves. As usual, she looks amazing—Pilates pays off, kids!—but we can’t help but feel that these over-sexualized, boundary-crossing looks may be played out sooner than she thinks. Frankly, we’re not sure if there’s room enough in this game for her and Rihanna both if they each continue to perpetuate this image!

But, not shockingly, Cyrus really doesn’t care what people think—but she does want everyone to realize that her work ethic is more than meets the eye. “People have this misconception of me that I’m just one of these kids on TV and that now I go off and party and I’m just this ratchet white girl, and I’m not,” she told the mag. “I work really really hard, I’m just in a different environment. I’m young and living and in LA which is everyone’s dream, you know.”

We’re not sure if that’s everyone’s dream—but we’re pretty sure spending tens of thousands of dollars in one fell swoop at the Chanel shop is.

What do you think of her latest spread?

MORE MILEY ON STYLECASTER:

Miley Cyrus Copies Rihanna with Chanel Pictures

Miley Cyrus Wears Bra on Good Morning America

Miley Cyrus’ Most Shocking and Scandalous Moments