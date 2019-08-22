Miley Cyrus Just Went On A Massive Twitter Rant About Her Breakup With Liam Hemsworth

We were hoping it wouldn’t come to this, but here we are. Miley Cyrus’ Liam Hemsworth Twitter rant and cheating denial is so emotional we don’t even know where to begin. We all know that Miley and Liam’s marriage is over. After just a couple of weeks of separation–Liam just filed for divorce from the “Mother’s Daughter” singer.

There have been many rumors about their split including Liam’s alleged partying, Miley having to change herself to be with him and of course those Kaitlynn Carter PDA photos. But now, we’re getting the real tea straight from Miley. Apparently, she is sick of the lies, speculation and the B.S. She began by saying that she has nothing to hide. “I can accept that the life I’ve chosen means I must live completely open and transparent with my fans who I love, and the public, 100% of the time,” she said. “What I cannot accept is being told I’m lying to cover up a crime I haven’t committed. I have nothing to hide.”

The singer went on to acknowledge her past behaviors that have included partying and doing drugs–she even acknowledged being unfaithful i the past. However, she is adamant that her marriage to Liam did not end because of cheating.

But the truth is, once Liam & I reconciled,I meant it, & I was committed. There are NO secrets to uncover here. I’ve learned from every experience in my life. I’m not perfect, I don’t want to be, it’s boring. I’ve grown up in front of you, but the bottom line is, I HAVE GROWN UP. I can admit to a lot of things but I refuse to admit that my marriage ended because of cheating. Liam and I have been together for a decade. I’ve said it before & it remains true, I love Liam and always will.

Well, there ya have it. That’s the truth.

Miley ended her 11-tweet rant declaring she’s “a twerking, pot-smoking, foul-mouthed hillbilly”–but she also said this is the happiest she’s ever been.