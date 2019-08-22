StyleCaster
Miley Cyrus Just Went On A Massive Twitter Rant About Her Breakup With Liam Hemsworth

Photo: Shutterstock.

We were hoping it wouldn’t come to this, but here we are. Miley Cyrus’ Liam Hemsworth Twitter rant and cheating denial is so emotional we don’t even know where to begin. We all know that Miley and Liam’s marriage is over. After just a couple of weeks of separation–Liam just filed for divorce from the “Mother’s Daughter” singer.

There have been many rumors about their split including Liam’s alleged partying, Miley having to change herself to be with him and of course those Kaitlynn Carter PDA photos. But now, we’re getting the real tea straight from Miley. Apparently, she is sick of the lies, speculation and the B.S. She began by saying that she has nothing to hide. “I can accept that the life I’ve chosen means I must live completely open and transparent with my fans who I love, and the public, 100% of the time,” she said. “What I cannot accept is being told I’m lying to cover up a crime I haven’t committed. I have nothing to hide.”

The singer went on to acknowledge her past behaviors that have included partying and doing drugs–she even acknowledged being unfaithful i the past. However, she is adamant that her marriage to Liam did not end because of cheating.

But the truth is, once Liam & I reconciled,I meant it, & I was committed. There are NO secrets to uncover here. I’ve learned from every experience in my life. I’m not perfect, I don’t want to be, it’s boring. I’ve grown up in front of you, but the bottom line is, I HAVE GROWN UP. I can admit to a lot of things but I refuse to admit that my marriage ended because of cheating. Liam and I have been together for a decade. I’ve said it before & it remains true, I love Liam and always will.

Well, there ya have it.  That’s the truth.

Miley ended her 11-tweet rant declaring she’s “a twerking, pot-smoking, foul-mouthed hillbilly”–but she also said this is the happiest she’s ever been.

 

 

There are celebs like Jennifer Aniston and Blake Lively who stick to a signature look, and then there are the fickle ones who just cant stay out of the salon. Join us as we follow Miley Cyrus as she goes from fresh-faced pre-teen to No. 1 on Maxim's Hot 100 with almost every look in between.

2006
A fresh-faced Miley begins her stardom at 14. Try on Miley Cyrus' hairstyles in the Try On! tool

Photo: Getty Images
2006

Of course, how can we forget the child stars breakout role: her blonde alter-ego Hannah Montana? Try on Miley Cyrus' hairstyles in the Try On! tool

Photo: Getty Images
2006

Once she began to hit it big, Cyrus started sporting extensions and highlights. Are Hair Extensions Going Out Of Style?

Photo: Getty Images
2007

The young actress went darker while promoting her newly released DVD Hannah Montana - Behind the Spotlight in 2007. Try on Miley Cyrus' hairstyles in the Try On! tool

Photo: Getty Images
2007

Miley stepped out with much lighter highlights at the 2007 AMAs. Top 10 Celebrity Highlights

Photo: Getty Images
2008

She chose to sport not only dark hair but darker makeup as well for her Best of Both Worlds LA premiere. How To Go Dark With Your Hair Color

Photo: Getty Images
2008

Around the time Cyrus released her album Breakout she modeled auburn curls. The Easiest Way To Makeover Your Hair Color

Photo: Getty Images
2011

With her Disney career in the past, the singer looked a lot more grown up with long, side swept bangs. Try on Miley Cyrus' hairstyles in the Try On! tool

Photo: Getty Images
2011

With ombr hair, Miley showed off an elegant long and straight look. Top 10 Celeb Ponytails

Photo: Getty Images
2012

Cyrus chose an Old Hollywood bombshell look for the Vanity Fair Oscar party. Modern Day Hollywood Icons

Photo: Getty Images
2012

Cyrus made a break with her youthful image by working this sexy, smoldering look during the 2012 Billboard Music Awards. 10 Ways To Instantly Look Sexy

Photo: Getty Images
2012

One of the most dramatic style transformations of the past few years was when Miley decided to bleach and shave her hair. She debuted her new look on the red carpet at the MTV Video Music Awards. Platinum Blonde Hairstyles

Photo: Getty Images
2013

She styled her hair in a more feminine pixie while visiting a childrens hospital. Why Celebrities Love Balayage Highlights

Photo: Getty Images
2013

Miley rocked spiked hair and dark roots at the 2013 punk-themed Met Gala. Pink And Other Celebs Go Back To Their Roots

Photo: Getty Images
2013

Miley proves she can be hot without a long full mane when she is named No. 1 on Maxims 2013 Hot 100 list. Try On Miley Cyrus' hairstyles in the Try On! tool

Photo: Getty Images

