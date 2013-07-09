Jay-Z And Miley Cyrus’ Twitter Love Affair: The Full Saga

As a momentous lead-up to Jay-Z’s new, rule-breaking album “Magna Carta Holy Grail,” which officially comes out today—after a somewhat limited but still platinum-earning release via a Samsung-only app on July 4—the rapper took to Twitter yesterday for his first-ever (and probably only) Q&A with fans and followers. And of particular interest: his seeming obsession with newbie twerker Miley Cyrus.

First things first, though: a careful listen of the album already reveals his fondness for the increasingly ratchet former Disney star. On the track “Somewhere In America,” Jay-Z raps, “Somewhere in America, Miley Cyrus is still twerking.” He then goes on to repeat “Twerk, Miley, twerk! Twerk, Miley, twerk!” over and over again, punctuating his encouragement with his trademark Jay-Z laugh.

And yesterday on Twitter, he wrote, “Miley is a GOD,” in reference to her newfound love for twerking. And later, he also wrote, “Black neighbor and the daughter not seeing color, twerk.” And when one fan asked if he really thinks Miley is still twerking somewhere in America, he responded, “Yes! She represents an old world’s worst nightmare.” And yes, considering that he’s all about “new rules” these days, he means that as a compliment.

Shortly thereafter, Miley broke her silence and showed Hov love in return. “Exactly right. I am an old worlds worst nightmare. #outwiththeold #inwiththenewnew,” she tweeted. And later: “Call it what you want. But I don’t see Mr. Carter shoutin any of you b*tches out,” Cyrus tweeted in reference to the much-heated debate about her borrowing many cues from black culture in her new music, style, and dance moves.

We think Jay-Z’s open support of Miley is utterly fascinating. Widely considered one of the world’s best living rappers, and an undoubted music mogul at that, Jay-Z’s opinion is one that really matters. And considering that Miley, having been a pop star sine she was a little girl, is quite new to the urban scene, his approval means a lot. But then again, it’s entirely possible that he could be joking on some level, making snide remarks under the guise of praise.

What do you think of Jay-Z and Miley’s seeming love affair?

