Miley Cyrus Twerks and Poses for Terry Richardson: See The Photos

Well, it’s official. Miley Cyrus actually can twerk, and she does twerk, and she does it on a semi-professional basis. (Maybe that’s how you get Jay Z to write a song about you.)

Maestro photographer Terry Richardson—who, lest we forget, also snapped Miley in nothing but haute couture for her fashion spread in the September issue of Harper’s Bazaar—caught the pop star in action in his studio, assuming what might be considered the most classical of all twerking poses: hands on the ground, feet spread on the wall, and derriere in the air.

The shot, which we might add shows off Miley’s super toned arms incredibly well, stands in sharp contrast to the ones we saw last week of Cyrus donning Chanel, Valentino, Armani, and many, many more big couture names. It’s of particular interest that Richardson shot both sets of photos; how can one woman go from lounging around in Louis Vuitton to posing upside-down against a wall in a matter of mere days?

And if you really love Miley's "Rap Music" sweatshirt, you can get one for yourself over on Reformation for $165.