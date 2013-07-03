7 Ways Miley Cyrus Transitioned From Squeaky-Clean Disney Star to Hip-Hop Twerking Machine

For her recent cover story with Billboard magazine, Miley Cyrus not only revealed that she thinks she’s a mix of Dolly Parton and Adele, but that—on the inside—she feels like rapper Lil’ Kim.

“In a past life, I feel like that was me,” Miley says of the female rapper. “I feel like Lil’ Kim is who I am on the inside. She just makes me happy, listening to her music. I love her.”

Miley’s confession that she feels like rapper on the inside is just the most recent in a series of moments that have contributed to her gradual progression from squeaky-clean former Disney star to urban-influenced badass. Below, Miley’s transition in photos.

1. The twerking video.



2. Working with hip-hop producer Mike WiLL for her latest single, “We Can’t Stop.”



3. Throwing up seemingly gang-oriented signs in the music video for the above song.



4. Pairing up with Snoop Lion for “Ashtrays and Heartbreaks.“



5. Rocking a grill.



6. The Ying Yang Twins named a song after her.



7. Debuting a 2Pac T-shirt on national TV.



What do you think? Can Miley transition to a hip-hop star, or is she trying a little too hard?

