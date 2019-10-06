Miley Cyrus’ Twitter Rant After Kissing Cody Simpson Is Woah

We’ve been following Miley Cyrus’s Hot Girl Summer since her split with Liam Hemsworth. While people had much to say about her fling with Kaitlynn Carter immediately following the breakup, it’s Miley Cyrus’s tweet about Cody Simpson kiss that finally shut down all of the opinions of outsiders.

After Cyrus’s split with ex-husband Liam Hemsworth, and a quick romantic getaway with Kaitlynn Carter, Miley was seen making out with Cody Simpson in Los Angeles on October 4. Later, Cody posted an Instagram Story with his lips attached to Miley’s cheek, and her arm around his neck. The caption read: “Pre swim breakfast courtesy of baby,” and unfortunately, Miley was slut-shamed for seeming to move on so quickly.

She responded to the slut-shaming through a very long tweet that started out with:

I know the public feels invested in my past relationship because they felt like they saw it thru from the beginning …. I think that’s why people have always felt so entitled over my life and how I live it because they’ve watched me grow…. but I am grown now.

Miley continued and explained that she’s never really had the ideal dating experience. “I was in a committed relationship for almost All my teens and early 20s,” she explains. Growing up in the public eye makes the scrutiny inevitable, but what Miley makes clear is the double standard between men and women when they are exploring the dating scene.

Men (especially successful ones) are RARELY slut shamed. They move on from one beautiful young woman to the next MOST times without consequence. They are usually referenced as “legends,” “heartthrobs,” “G,” “Ladies Man” etc….. where women are called sluts/whores! I am trying to just THRIVE / survive in a “mans” world

She continued to explain how she prefers to date outside the “house” and not have to hide herself. “That’s not fun,” she claims, choosing to remain out and open while dating.

Cyrus has been in the limelight since she was young, very young, but still has her mind set on how she will live her love life and who can blame her for that? She had some things to get off her chest as her Twitter rant stretched back to being a child actor.

She ended the post with, “Get used to me dating—this is where I am at! #HotGirlFall,” and we can’t think of a better way to end a statement that’s not up for discussion.