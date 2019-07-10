Yikes—Fans Are Upset With Miley Cyrus For Saying “Virginity Is A Social Construct”

The pop princess took to Instagram with some strong opinions and now people are a little pissed off. Miley Cyrus is being trolled for her virginity comment. Well, it wasn’t so much a casual mention…more a graphic designed specifically to send that message. In her “Mother’s Daughter” video the words, “Virginity is a social construct” were written in white, all-caps lettering. Two hands wrapped around a blood red heart complete with…teeth? Chains? Whatever it is, it’s eerily similar to the bars the handmaids had over their mouths in a recent episode of The Handmaid’s Tale. (Just sayin’. Coincidence? Perhaps. But we think maybe not.)

Naturally, Cyrus’ latest post has caused quite the controversy. A couple of days ago, the singer shared a photo with the words “tough titties,” asking anyone and everyone who saw her post to not “fuck with OUR freedom”—a similar sentiment to what she sings in her song. This got a bit of negative attention because many people claimed that no one was particularly fucking with her freedom and that what’s going on in the world should take precedence over her rights at the moment. The hate that post received, however, pales in comparison to her latest Instagram post which has received a lot of blowback. The stills from her video that say, “Virginity is a social construct,” are definitely creating quite the conversation.

Some commenters are saying Cyrus should be a better role model and that this isn’t the material young kids, who look up to the singer, should be seeing. One went as far as to say, “Miley, you are too smart for putting out something as dumb. You have a responsibility toward the youth of today, for god’s sake.” OK—please take a page from T-Swift’s handbook and “calm down,” sir (or ma’am). We actually think it’s immensely respectable that Cyrus is standing up for women’s rights and sending the message that kids should also care about things going on in the world. Some other trolls were saying that Cyrus and her followers don’t actually know what that provocative statement means, but simply like it because it is just that—provocative.

And look, we’ll hand it to you. It’s not out of the realm of possibility that Cyrus would do something provocative for the sake of being provocative. *Cough cough*

But we don’t think that’s what this is. Though some did make a good point, saying that women are allowed to make their own choices and shouldn’t be shamed for being a virgin. One person wrote, “Honestly, you shouldn’t be posting stuff like that. You should respect people’s choices and respect the fact that you have young audience too. It’s not okay to shame people that choose to stay virgin or anything like that!”

Well, yes..that’s also true. Needless to say, our heads are about to explode over this debate. Basically, do what you want with your body and don’ let anybody else tell you what to do—Cyrus included. (But also major props to her because at least we’re all having this conversation, right?)