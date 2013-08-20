Miley Cyrus Blames Puberty For Her Drastic Image Transformation

She may be a millionaire many times over thanks to her role as Hannah Montana on the Disney Channel’s eponymous show, but it’s been Miley Cyrus‘ behavior in the past year and a half that’s truly catapulted her to superstardom.

Speaking to her close friend Kelly Osbourne for a segment on E!’s “Fashion Police,” the 20-year-old revealed that she’s frustrated by the public’s reactions to her changing image.

“People are like, ‘You know, how do you make the transformation from a kid to an adult?’ I’m like, it’s called puberty. Everyone’s done it from the beginning of time. I’m just doing it so you’re zooming in on it and you’re fascinated by it,” she said.

Ah, yes. Puberty. What turns us all from squeaky-clean Disney stars to down-and-dirty twerking machines.

Cyrus also opened up about her pixie cut, which has made headlines since the second she received the drastic chop from superstar hairstylist Chris McMillan last August.

Although it seemed like Cyrus was bound to rock the short ‘do forever, it seems she’s totally over it. “I’m secretly tugging on it every night and taking Viviscal. I’m not going to lie. But I’m going to rock it while I have it.”

Frankly, we can’t imagine Cyrus in the long, wavy extensions of years past, but clearly, she’s undergoing an evolution!