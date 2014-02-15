Miley Cyrus Rocks Marijuana-Bedazzled Leotard Designed by The Blonds

Earlier this week at New York Fashion Week, The Blonds showed a Fall 2014 collection very much inspired by cats—which led us to believe that perhaps their creations for Miley Cyrus’ “Bangerz” tour would fall along the same theme. Based on her opening night in Vancouver last night, we may have been a little bit off the mark, at least so far.

Cyrus hit the stage in a Blonds-designed leotard covered in sequin marijuana leaves, and complete with a gold chain necklace boasting a giant gold marijuana-shaped medallion. We all know Miley’s love and dedication to the drug very well, but this wasn’t a look we necessarily expected her to rock, per se. Check it out:

And just for good measure, here’s a close-up shot of the look in all its glory:

Photos: Getty Images