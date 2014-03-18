Whoa: Miley Cyrus’ Bangerz Tour Bus Burst Into Flames

Miley Cyrus’ certainly knows how to keep things hot. However, things got dangerously hot late Monday night when one of her tour buses broke out in flames, but don’t worry, everyone escaped unharmed.Yes folks, our national treasure is just fine.

The singer’s little sister, Noah Cyrus, took to Instagram and Twitter to share updates on the scary incident.

Miley reposted one of Noah’s tweets, but has not yet officially commented on the incident.

cyrus bus down!!!!⬇️⬇️⬇️⬇️⬇️⬇️👎👎👎👎🚍🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥💀💀💀💀😲😲😲😲😲😲😲😲😷😷😷😷 — Noah Lindsey Cyrus (@noahcyrus) March 18, 2014

According to Entertainment Tonight, the fire was started due to a blown tire, and the bus being used by Tish Cyrus was not carrying Miley. The bus was en route to New Orleans, where the pop star is set to perform tonight.