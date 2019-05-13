Miley Cyrus Is A Boss In This Iconic Throwback Video

She ain’t new to this! Miley Cyrus just posted an adorable throwback video of herself–proving she’s been a boss from day one! After enjoying some time off with her hubby, Liam Hemsworth, to celebrate their newlywed status, Cyrus is back in the spotlight, and she’s bringing some new music with her! The Younger Now songstress is set to drop her new album, She Is Coming on May 30, and honestly, fans are already falling apart.

As she gears up for the highly anticipated album drop, Cyrus has been doing some major promo on her social media pages. The Last Song actress just shared the most adorable clip of herself as a tot, proving she’s always been a living legend. Though most kids tend to shy away from the camera, Cyrus has lived for it from day one. While perched on her mother’s lap, a news host says, “I think Miley is the boss.” Baby Miley looks directly into the camera nodding in response while waving and smiling at the audience. On Twitter, the “Wrecking Ball” singer captioned the video with the caption, “Miley is the BO$$.” We’d love to know exactly how this epic video plays into her album release.

This isn’t the first time Baby Miley has given us life. In her first ever television appearance at age two, the Bangerz songstress sat with her dad, Billy Ray Cyrus, during one of his TV interviews. Though she was slightly more bashful than she was during her #bossbaby moment, we did learn that baby Miley was enamored by Willy Nelson. Her father revealed that the Hannah Montana alum would kiss the TV every time she saw Nelson on it. Apparently, she even had a Willy Nelson doll that she carried around everywhere. We wonder if she still has the doll today.

Cyrus obviously doesn’t have a shy bone in her body, and we (and her hubby) love her for it. During a recent appearance on the Avengers: Endgame red carpet, she licked her tongue out towards Hemsworth and declared, “When he looks good enough to eat ! #Snack#SugarDaddy@liamhemsworth @avengers.”

We hope y’all are ready on May 30, because Miley is about to come for our necks.