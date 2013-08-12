Miley Cyrus Wears Saint Laurent, Possible Wedding Bands to Teen Choice Awards

We have a sneaking suspicion that Miley Cyrus enjoys nothing more than keeping the world guessing at her true identity. Not only is there the obvious, omnipresent question of whether she’s the ratchet twerking machine she has presented herself as in the past year or so, or truly just the squeaky-clean former Disney star at heart; but this is the other question we can’t stop asking: What is going on with Miley and alleged ex-fiancé Liam Hemsworth?

News broke a couple months ago, less than a full year after they announced their engagement, that the pair had split up for good. But since then, they’ve been spotted out and about on dates together, and last night at the Teen Choice Awards, Miley rocked some serious carats on her left ring finger.

Miley accessorized her head-to-toe, black leather-and-mesh Saint Laurent look with the Neil Lane engagement ring Hemsworth gave to her, which is stacked on either side by two diamond eternity rings that look uncannily like wedding bands. And this isn’t the first time since their alleged split that Miley has stepped out wearing her engagement ring. Can she simply not let go of her love for him (and such a beautiful piece of jewelry), or are the pair secretly still together? And possibly married? It’s not like she was trying to hide her left hand last night; on the contrary, she displayed it quite prominently.

Click through the photos above to see more of Miley’s outfit and close-ups of her rings. What’s your theory on their relationship?