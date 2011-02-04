Miley Cyrus’ Tattoo Vs. Egypt: Google Proves World Is a Mess

I usually start my day with a little look at Google trends, and sometimes I’m surprised and sometimes disappointed. Today, just sad. Miley Cyrus‘ tattoo is the number one search right now, while Egypt is all the way down at number seven.

I know you’re all curious, so I’ll tell you. I then googled “Miley Cyrus’ Tattoo” (adding to the rising search value of the term) and it’s actually Miley’s fifth tattoo and it’s of a dream catcher and it honors her siblings. Meanwhile, there is still political unrest and rioting in Egypt.

In other news, people are very curious as to why the ocean is salty. Thank you, Snookie, you continue to make the world a more inquisitive place.