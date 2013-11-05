Miley Cyrus’ New Tattoo Is An Homage to Her Grandmother

Miley Cyrus has gotten a new tattoo! The ink, courtesy of her friend and frequent tat-collaborator Kat Von D, is a portrait of Miley’s grandmother, whom she lovingly refers to as Mammie. Shortly after her ink session was complete, Miley tweeted a photo of her new piece, with the caption, “Because I am her favorite & she is mine.”

Although Miley didn’t explicitly say that the portrait is of her beloved grandmother, numerous fans responded to her tweet, spilling the beans. Miley has long been outspoken about her love for her grandmother, tweeting things like, “That’s what Mammies are for!!!! Off to grandmothers house we go! # southerncookinsaturday” as recently as this past May.

Check out some more photos of Miley’s fresh ink below!