Cody Simpson Has Been a ‘Great’ Support to Miley Cyrus Amid Her Sobriety Journey

A class act boyfriend. Miley Cyrus is supported by Cody Simpson amid her sober journey. A source told People on Wednesday, July 1, that the Australian pop star has been a “great” support to his girlfriend after she announced her decision to go sober in June.

“She is very happy to be dating Cody. He is very much into clean, healthy living and supports her sobriety,” the insider said. “They are a great couple.”

The former Disney Channel star told Variety in June that she’s been sober for six months after a vocal cord surgery in November 2019. “I’ve been sober sober for the past six months,” the Hannah Montana alum said at the time. “At the beginning, it was just about this vocal surgery, but I had been thinking a lot about my mother. My mom was adopted, and I inherited some of the feelings she had, the abandonment feelings and wanting to prove that you’re wanted and valuable.”

The “Malibu” singer revealed that her parents’ relationship was also one of the reasons that she decided to become sober. “My dad’s parents divorced when he was 3, so my dad raised himself. I did a lot of family history, which has a lot of addiction and mental health challenges,” she said. “So just going through that and asking, ‘Why am I the way that I am?’ By understanding the past, we understand the present and the future much more clearly. I think therapy is great.”

Cyrus went on to talk about how she’s faced a “stigma” ever since her decision to go sober from friends who think she’s boring now. “It’s really hard because especially being young, there’s that stigma of ‘you’re no fun,'” the “We Can’t Stop” songstress said. “It’s like, ‘Honey, you can call me a lot of things, but I know that I’m fun.’ The thing that I love about it is waking up 100%, 100% of the time. I don’t want to wake up feeling groggy. I want to wake up feeling ready.”

The “Wrecking Ball” singer also talked about her vocal cord surgery, which was caused from the “over-use” of her voice. “My doctor looked at my vocal cords, and he said, ‘No one shy ever has to get this surgery. This is from over-use of the vocal cords,'” she said. “It’s no surprise that I would have this. I’ve been touring since I was 12 years old, but it’s not even the touring that’s the hard part. It’s you end up staying up late and meet-and-greets and things like that. And obviously, I just talk a shit ton.”

After the surgery, she wasn’t allowed to talk for four weeks. To communicate with her family, she had to use a whiteboard to write. “I was so ripped writing on the whiteboard, yelling at everybody,” Cyrus joked. “I had this one big bicep from just yelling at mom and still trying to do meetings.”

In the end, though, the former child star said that her recovery “prepared [her] for the stillness and the quietness” that was to come from the current health crisis.