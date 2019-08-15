Miley Cyrus Is Struggling To Let Go Of Liam Hemsworth Amid Their Breakup & We Get It

Though the duo was reportedly struggling in their relationship for quite some time–the breakup itself is fresh AF. Word on the street is Miley Cyrus is struggling with this Liam Hemsworth breakup and honestly, that makes us really sad. The news of the couple’s split came threw the media like a storm last weekend and many of us were shook by how unexpected it was.

However, while Liam was spotted looking sober AF in Australia with his big brother Thor (aka Chris Hemsworth)–Miley seemed to be living her best life. She was spotted vacationing in Italy and locking lips with Brody Jenner’s ex-wife Kaitlynn Carter. However, we’re now learning that appearances can be deceiving. Apparently, Miley is having a super tough time dealing with the breakup because of the share amount of history she shares with her husband.

Though they’ve only been married since Dec. 2018–Miley and Liam have been together on and off for a decade. “They have a long history together, and that’s a huge part of why she has a hard time letting him go,” an insider told People. “At the end of the day, she wants to be happy, and she genuinely wants Liam to be happy too.”

Though the pair are giving it a major rest for now–there hasn’t been any divorce talk just yet which is a good sign that they might work things out eventually. “They’re having a break right now because they needed it,” a new source told People. “It was a bad situation with a lot of disagreements. They both agreed it’s better to spend time apart, but this doesn’t mean their relationship is completely over.”

Maybe there is still hope after all?