Miley Cyrus Opened Up About Being 6 Months Sober & Her Family’s History of Addiction

Who else remembers when Miley claimed that “anyone that smokes weed is a dummy,” and then ended up indulging in the devil’s lettuce anyway? Well, now Miley Cyrus is sober and she’s back to trolling her “stoner” parents with the quote. Oh, how the tables have turned.

On a serious note, the 27-year-old “Wrecking Ball” singer has had a long journey to sobriety—and it’s forced her to reflect on her family’s history with addiction. In a new June 23 interview with Variety, the pop star opened up about being six-months sober. “I’ve been sober sober for the past six months,” she revealed.

“At the beginning, it was just about this vocal surgery,” Miley explained, adding that she began to think “a lot” about her mother, Tish Cyrus, 53. “My mom was adopted, and I inherited some of the feelings she had, the abandonment feelings and wanting to prove that you’re wanted and valuable,” she admitted.

Meanwhile, her father’s side of the family compounded her experience. “My dad’s parents divorced when he was 3, so my dad raised himself. I did a lot of family history, which has a lot of addiction and mental health challenges,” she confessed. “So just going through that and asking, ‘Why am I the way that I am?’ By understanding the past, we understand the present and the future much more clearly. I think therapy is great.”

It’s not the first time Miley’s mentioned the benefits of therapy in recent months. The recent-divorcée spent much of 2019 handling the pressures of her split from longtime partner, Liam Hemsworth, before settling into a new relationship with fellow songwriter Cody Simpson. In light of recent social distancing protocols, however, the singer has hunkered down indoors and started up an IGTV series, Bright Minded: Live With Miley Cyrus, which tackles conversations about self-care and mental health. Selena Gomez even appeared on the series, opening up about her own bipolar diagnosis.

So it’s unsurprising that Miley is taking this new lifestyle choice in stride. While she acknowledged the “stigma of ‘you’re no fun'” associated with sobriety, she knows that it’s worth it. “The thing that I love about it is waking up 100%, 100% of the time. I don’t want to wake up feeling groggy. I want to wake up feeling ready,” she said. Plus, she’s already learning how to make jokes about it.

“One of my favorite interviews is when I say, ‘Anyone that smokes weed is a dummy.’ That one I love to send to my parents, who are big stoners, every now and then,” Miley shared.