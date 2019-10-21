Miley Cyrus Is Apparently Four Months Sober & Happier Than Ever

Miley Cyrus had a lot to say in her Instagram live video last night. Sunday was full of new updates, including the fact that Miley Cyrus has been sober since dating Cody Simpson. The “Don’t Call Me Angel” singer has been open about previous drug and alcohol use in her younger years, but lately the pop star is opting out of any substances. “I’m four months sober,” Cyrus told her fans. ” “It’s the best I’ve ever felt. I’m radiating.” Earlier this summer, Cyrus tweeted about her partying habits. “It is no secret that I was into partying in my teens and early 20’s,” she wrote. “I have not only smoked, but advocated for weed, I’ve experimented with drugs, my biggest song to date is about dancing on molly and snorting lines in the bathroom.”

Cyrus is in the middle of a whirlwind romance with singer Cody Simpson. The two have been seemingly inseparable since their relationship began. But according to Cyrus, things are going great with the two of them. She even said Simpson is one of the “good guys” out there in the world. On October 16, a source discussed Simpson and Cyrus’ dynamic with HollywoodLife. “Partying isn’t a part of her life anymore and Cody seems to be right in sync with her on that. Back in the old days, when they used to hang out, they’d be watching the sun come up together after a long night of partying. Now they’re getting up together to do sunrise yoga,” the source explained.

Simpson joined Cyrus in the middle of her Instagram live to answer questions from fans. The two got super cute and flirty, even revealing details about their first kiss which were…fuzzy…to say the least.

“I can’t remember [where we first kissed]. Probably a dirty a** nightclub. Like four freaking years ago?” Cyrus said. ” Simpson seemed more sure of where it was saying, “It was in 2016 at 1Oak in Los Angeles.” But Cyrus quickly denied that statement, squealing, “It wasn’t at 1Oak you dummy!” The two finally came to the conclusion that their first kiss must’ve been right there in her home. “I’d like to remember — you were a cougar though,” Simpson teased, referring the four-year age gap between him and his new lady. “I’m still a cougar baby…actually, the first kiss may have been right here,” Miley said finally, pointing to her couch. Ooo! Romantic.