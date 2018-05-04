Here’s Why Miley Cyrus Might Start Smoking Weed Again After Quitting

Miley Cyrus‘s name was once synonymous with weed. From throwing her boyfriend Liam Hemsworth a marijuana-themed birthday party to owning a teapot-shaped bong from Snoop Dogg, the 25-year-old singer was a certified weed queen—until she quit the drug a couple of years ago to focus on her music. However, there is a sliver of hope that Cyrus might pick up the bong again, as she hinted in a recent interview.

On Wednesday’s episode of “Jimmy Kimmel Live!,” Cyrus opened up about her relationship with weed—which she called her “first and true love”—and whether she would ever smoke again. As she has previously noted, Cyrus explained that she quit smoking weed to focus on her work, including music and her recent fashion line with Converse. But that doesn’t mean that she has ruled out the drug completely.

When host Jimmy Kimmel asked about Cyrus’s current relationship with weed, the singer confirmed that she’s still sober but might one day pick up the drug again. “I am very focused on what I’m working on right now,” Cyrus said. “I also think it’s the most magical, amazing thing. It was my first and true love. But it’s not for me at this time in my life. But I’m sure there will be a day when I happily indulge.”

As for Cyrus’s favorite pastime when she was smoking, the singer revealed that she loved to play Hemsworth’s UFC video games after smoking a big joint. Though skeptical at first, Cyrus grew to love the activity, which she picked up from her movie-star boyfriend. “This is really random. You’ll never expect this. But Liam was playing the UFC video game and I told him how dumb it was until the controller got in my hands one time,” Cyrus said. Now my favorite thing in the world is smoking pot and playing UFC video games. It’s not very productive. ”

Despite Kimmel’s skepticism, Cyrus affirms many times in their interview that she is not currently smoking weed. But, as she suggests, never say never. So who knows? Don’t be surprised if she posts an Instagram of her smoking pot and playing a UFC video game in the near future.