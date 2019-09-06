Miley Cyrus’ ‘Slide Away’ Video Has A Major Liam Hemsworth Reference & We Weren’t Prepared

Fresh from her uber emotional MTV VMAs performance– we’re now getting visuals. Miley Cyrus’ “Slide Away” video’s Liam Hemsworth clue has us overcome. Miley surprised us all by randomly giving us a music video to go along with the heartbreaking lyrics. If you haven’t been paying attention–Miley recently split from her husband, Liam Hemsworth. Though the pair have been married for less than a year, they’ve been together for a decade.

When the couple first announced their split–divorce didn’t seem to be in the cards. However, after watching Miley move on with her new love Kaitlynn Carter–Liam decided that divorce was the only way forward. After hearing so much noise about the demise of her marriage as well as speculation about her new relationship with Kaitlynn–Miley spoke out on Twitter about what really went down.

She also released the gut-wrenching song, “Slide Away” which seemed to reference some of the issues that she and Liam were having. In the song, she croons,

I want my house in the hills /Don’t want the whiskey and pills / I don’t give up easily, but I don’t think I’m down Once upon a time, it was made for us, woke up one day and it turned to dust / Baby, we were found, but now we’re lost / So it’s time to let it go.

This seems to suggest that she had an issue with Liam’s excessive partying. She also said, “Move on, we’re not 17 /I’m not who I used to be / You said that everything changed /You’re right, I’m grown now.” Wow.

Now–the video is giving us an even deeper into what went wrong for Liam and Miley. Throughout the video, you can see Miley floating in a pool filled with glass bottles. There is also a ten of hearts card in the pool which could very well reference Miley and Liam’s decade long relationship/. One Twitter fan wrote, “10 of heart for 10 years they were together.”

In addition to the tragic card– the video, which references lovers going their separate ways also seems to be the aftermath of Miley’s “We Can’t Stop” video. One fan tweeted, “Anyone else gets We Cant Stop vibes from the music video but it’s the SAD AFTER MATH OF THE PARTY?!”

This is so much.