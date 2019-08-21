Miley Cyrus’ Song ‘Slide Away’ Is About Liam Hemsworth But Not In The Way You May Think

This actually makes us so sad. Miley Cyrus’ “Slide Away” lyrics meaning center Liam Hemsworth–but it’s not exactly what you think. Miley and Liam haven’t even been broken up for a month yet (at least not publically) so we’re still in our feelings about the entire split and all of the drama that has come out of it. Since Miley is an artist we all expected her to address her separation with her hubby through her music–and she did. Slide Away is an epic breakup song. However, it was never meant to bash or publically humiliate Liam.

Though Miley has been spotted getting hot and heavy with Brody Jenner’s ex-Kaitlynn Carter--rumors have swirled that the real reason for Liam and Miley’s split had to do with the actor’s use of drugs and alcohol. In fact– these “Slide Away” lyrics seem to confirm that theory. They read

I want my house in the hills / Don’t want the whiskey and pills / I don’t give up easily, but I don’t think I’m down Once upon a time, it was made for us, woke up one day and it turned to dust / Baby, we were found, but now we’re lost / So it’s time to let it go.

Jeez.

However, the most Liam-esque lyric in the whole song is even more telling. It shows just how far the couple has drifted apart. It says, “Move on, we’re not 17 / I’m not who I used to be / You said that everything changed / You’re right, I’m grown now.”

Though the lyrics are damning–Miley didn’t expect people to read into them so much. An insider told People, “Her song was her way of telling her story without having to say anything at all. She isn’t trying to bash him, but she wants to be able to share what she’s been going through.”

Still the “Mother’s Daughter” singer doesn’t have any regrets. Though she had some trouble letting go of Liam–she’s happy to be living her life the way SHE wants to. “Miley is doing okay,” the source revealed, “It’s a relief the [breakup]

news is out publicly so she can live her life and focus on herself.”

While Liam has been in Australia with his big brother Chris Hemsworth and his family–Miley has set her sights into the future, “Miley doesn’t talk about Liam much and is not dwelling in the past. She doesn’t want to hide, and her mood has changed drastically. She seems much more relaxed and happy,” a second source told People.