Miley Cyrus’ New Song Lyrics Reveal Her Heartache Over Liam & We’re Crying

Nothing breaks like a heart. The lyrics of Miley Cyrus’ song ‘Slide Away’–dropped immediately following her breakup with Liam Hemsworth–are really emotional. The singer surprised fans with the song at midnight on Friday, August 16 and it seems like fans haven’t had a dry eye in hours. The song debuts less than a week after Cyrus and Hemsworth’s official split.

Cyrus cowrote the ballad with Andrew Wyatt and Mike Will Made It with the lyrics hinting at Cyrus’ recent heartache. “Once upon a time, it was made for us / Woke up one day, it had turned to dust,” she sings. “Baby, we were found, but now we’re lost / So it’s time to let it go.” The song also alludes to Hemsworth’s and Cyrus’ past bad habits and partying, divulging in her lyrics that the singer wants a, “house in the hills” and not “the whiskey and pills.”

The lyrics just keeping getting deeper, too. By the chorus, Cyrus sings, “So won’t you slide away / Back to the ocean, I’ll go back to the city lights.” The “back to the ocean” lyric is an apparent nod to Hemsworth’s surfing, which he grew up doing along with brother Chris Hemsworth. A number of lyrics also eluded to how much The Last Song costars have changed since they were young. “Move on, we’re not 17/ I’m not who I used to be,” reveals that exact sentiment. The cover art for the single is also rather telling. The image features an empty bottle and pills strewn about in a pool of water. “Slide Away” is likely the lead track for Cyrus’ upcoming EP She Is Here.

Cyrus’ representative confirmed on August 8 that the couple would be going their separate ways, saying, “Ever-evolving, changing as partners and individuals, they have decided this is what’s best while they both focus on themselves and careers. They still remain dedicated parents to all of their animals they share while lovingly taking this time apart. Please respect their process and privacy.”

Cyrus is still reportedly seeing Kaitlyn Carter, with whom she was spotted sharing a number of intimate moments in Italy. The pair are clearly dealing with a very difficult transition in their lives. Still admiring and hoping the best for one another as expressed on social media, Cyrus’ forthcoming EP will likely be one of the more emotional pieces the artist has created.