Listen To The Inevitable Miley-Sinead Mashup Called “Nothing Compares to Wrecking Ball”

This was bound to happen, folks. Just a couple days after iconic fem-glam singer Sinead O’Connor wrote a length open letter to Miley Cyrus discouraging her from “prostituting herself” in the name of the music industry, a mashup has appeared of Miley’s angry ballad “Wrecking Ball” and O’Connor’s instantly recognizable “Nothing Compares 2 U.” And it’s amazing.

The mashup strips Miley’s layered vocals out from the rest of the heavily produced song and places them over the instrumental backtrack of O’Connor’s track, to incredibly haunting and beautiful results. And the two ladies’ videos are edited together as well, which makes the inspiration Cyrus took from O’Connor more than apparent.

Watch the video above, and let us know in the comments below if you like it more than the originals? (Because, admittedly, we kind of do.)