Few stars are making as many headlines these days as Miley Cyrus. The 20-year-old former Disney starlet, who first burst onto TV screens worldwide thanks to a little show called “Hannah Montana,” has truly come of age in the public eye—and it’s certainly been an interesting journey to follow.

While once regarded for her wholesome, teenybopper image, it became clear that those days were over after Cyrus appeared on the cover of Vanity Fair in 2008 clad in nothing but a sheet. She continued to raise eyebrows when readers opened up to the spread to find her provocatively posing alongside her father, country legend Billy Ray Cyrus.

Since then, it’s been a steady climb to controversial superstar. In fact, these days Cyrus is on par with Rihanna, another known lover of marijuana and sexy crop tops.

From “Hannah Montana” to twerking aficionado, the road has been paved with shocking moments—and we’ve rounded up the most outrageous ones!

Click through the slideshow above for a look back at Miley Cyrus’ 13 most shocking moments ever!

MORE ON STYLECASTER:

Instagram Insanity: 15 of Rihanna’s Most Provocative Pictures

Miley Cyrus Copies Rihanna with Chanel Pictures

Miley Cyrus Wears Bra on Good Morning America