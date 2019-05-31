Fans Are Totally Freaking Out About Miley Cyrus’ New Mini Album: ‘She Is Coming’

Hold onto your hats, ladies, and gentlemen, Miley Cyrus’ new mini-album She is Coming is here, and her music is absolute fire. Are you surprised? We’re not. Back in 2017, Cyrus released Younger Now, which featured a more rock-infused sound that was new for the songstress. Naturally, fans were obsessed. She is Coming features yet another new sound, while still remaining classic Miley. She rocks a cropped white t-shirt on the album cover, with the words “NEVER MIND THE BOLLOCKS” across her chest. (Presumably inspired by the so-called song from the English Punk Rock band, Sex Pistols back in 1977.) And that’s truly a sentiment everyone should live by. She isn’t coming…she’s arrived, people!

This album is reportedly the first of three, six-song EPs the 26-year-old singer plans to release before the end of 2019. The three-part-collection is titled SHE IS: MILEY CYRUS. The next two in the series are titled, SHE IS HERE, (expected by the end of summer) and SHE IS EVERYTHING, (by the end of the year). Cyrus took to Instagram to promote her new work with a series of black-and-white videos. She can be seen lying on a bed in a black ballgown and dancing around in her Gucci lingerie while her songs play. It’s a MOOD.

This EP, or extended play, record is a shorter album—featuring just six songs. It includes collaborations with drag star Ru Paul and rappers Swae Lee and Ghostface Killah.

In the Editor’s Notes of the album, Cyrus’ tone and intention with the songs is discussed. “Miley is back in the club—wiser, but still with a thirst to party,” they began. And this is definitely evident in her music, particularly with the first three tracks: “Mother’s Daughter,” “Unholy,” “D.R.E.A.M (Drugs Rule Everything Around Me).” The Editor’s Notes continue explaining, “Her tone across the six tracks strikes a balance between cause and effect. Miley processes feelings of confusion when partying isn’t fun anymore on “unholy,” while producer Andrew Wyatt…gives the track a nocturnal R&B vibe.”

The fourth track on the EP, “Cattitude,” has received a lot of attention for her lyrics about Cardi B and Nicki Minaj: “I love you Nicki, but I listen to Cardi.” Some thought she was adding fuel to the reported fire (AKA feud) between the two rappers. But Cyrus said the opposite.

“I don’t think there is beef now anymore,” Cyrus explained, discussing the rappers. “I think that you’re allowed to enjoy two artists who fill a similar lane.”

While “D.R.E.A.M.” and “Cattitude” have been the hottest topics of discussion, our personal fav is “The Most.” It returns to a sound that is more reminiscent of Cyrus’ core vibe. It feels slightly more country-infused, and really highlights the singer’s pure, raspy vocals. In the Editor’s Notes, they said this song is the “Wrecking Ball” of the album, “a beautiful track that highlights her Nashville roots.” We love it.

Fans are living for this album, check out some Twitter reactions below:

Also, probably doesn’t mean anything but check out this tweet from the account that tracks Taylor Swift’s Spotify activity:

Wonder what that means…

Listen to the album yourself here.