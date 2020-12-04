Miley Cyrus Just Shaded Liam Hemsworth After Revealing the Real Reason They Divorced

Better luck next time. Miley Cyrus shaded Liam Hemsworth after her interview about their divorce, and while she won’t be remarrying anytime soon, she has well wishes for two fans who have plans to walk down the aisle.

On Thursday, December 3, TikTok user @de4dangel posted a video of her and someone kissing and dancing. The video—which played to the sound of Cyrus’ song “Plastic Hearts”—included the caption: “If Miley Cyrus comments we will get married.”

Cyrus, in fact, did comment and wished the couple the best of luck in their relationship, while throwing some shade at her ex-husband. “Hope it goes better for you two than it did for me,” she wrote. “Congrats.”

As fans know, Cyrus and Hemsworth met in 2009 on the set of the film, The Last Song. They dated on and off for 10 years until their wedding in December 2018. Less than a year later, the two announced their separation in August 2019. They finalized their divorce in January 2020. Cyrus’ comment comes days after she revealed that she and Hemsworth split over having “too much conflict” in their relationship.

“There was too much conflict,” Cyrus said on The Howard Stern Show on Wednesday, December 2, noting that the divorce had nothing to do with her sobriety. “When I come home, I want to be anchored by someone. I don’t get off on drama or fighting. I really do and did love him very, very, very much and still do, always will.”

In her interview with Stern, Cyrus also revealed that she didn’t think her and Hemsworth would ever tie the knot.

“We were together since 16,” she said. “Our house burned down. We had been like, engaged—I don’t know if we really ever thought we were actually going to get married, but when we lost our house in Malibu—which if you listen to my voice pre- and post-fire, they’re very different so that trauma really affected my voice. And I was actually in South Africa, so I couldn’t come home, and like, my animals were tied to a post at the beach. I lost everything.”

Hemsworth, for his part, seems to have moved on with model Gabriella Brooks and isn’t bothered by Cyrus’ recent comments. “Liam Hemsworth isn’t upset by the recent interview Miley did where she says there was too much conflict in their marriage. Liam was very hurt when they initially broke up, but he has moved on now and is happy with Gabriella,” a source told Entertainment Tonight. “He’s very traditional and Gabriella shares the same values as him and gets along with his family. Their relationship is easygoing and they have similar upbringings and backgrounds.”

Plastic Hearts by Miley Cyrus is available on Amazon.

