StyleCaster
Share

Miley Cyrus Says There’s ‘No F**kin Way’ She’ll Perform At The 2019 VMAs

What's hot
StyleCaster

Miley Cyrus Says There’s ‘No F**kin Way’ She’ll Perform At The 2019 VMAs

by
Miley Cyrus
15 Start slideshow
Photo: Shutterstock.

The MTV Video Music Award nominations were announced earlier this week, and a certain someone seems to be in her feelings about not receiving a nomination. Miley Cyrus shaded the MTV VMAs with an Instagram comment. She didn’t snag a single nom, much to her fans’ dismay. Now she wants to throw the whole ceremony away. 

This year’s VMA nominations are packed full of fan favorites, including Ariana Grande, Taylor Swift, Lil Nas X, and Billie Eilish. But not every beloved artist can receive a nomination, and unfortunately for Miley, she won’t be in the running to take home a Moonman this year. (She’s been nominated for eight VMAs in previous years, and she won once.) Miley’s stans immediately expressed their disappointment on Instagram. According to them, the VMAs are officially “CANCELLED.”

“Guess I’m not watching the VMAs this year,” one fan account wrote in a post. “Unless Miley performs.”

But that won’t be happening either. Miley responded: “No f**kin way 🖤.

Well, okay then, Miley! If there were any doubt as to what that reply means, Miley cleared it up with her additional comments to other fans, E! reports. She replied “Exactly” when two other fans wrote in another post, “They care more about a f**king green screen than a message to the world,” and “Nominate anyone but at least do not use the image of Miley to promote their damn prizes @vmas and #SheIsComing #Peace.”

So, yeah. Don’t expect Miley to get on stage at the VMAs unless/until she gets her noms. The award show hasn’t actually announced any performers yet, so we don’t know who will be on that stage, but there will definitely be no tongue-wagging or twerking from Miley. The VMAs air on August 26.

 

0 Thoughts?
1 of 15

There are celebs like Jennifer Aniston and Blake Lively who stick to a signature look, and then there are the fickle ones who just cant stay out of the salon. Join us as we follow Miley Cyrus as she goes from fresh-faced pre-teen to No. 1 on Maxim's Hot 100 with almost every look in between.

2006
A fresh-faced Miley begins her stardom at 14. Try on Miley Cyrus' hairstyles in the Try On! tool

Photo: Getty Images
2006

Of course, how can we forget the child stars breakout role: her blonde alter-ego Hannah Montana? Try on Miley Cyrus' hairstyles in the Try On! tool

Photo: Getty Images
2006

Once she began to hit it big, Cyrus started sporting extensions and highlights. Are Hair Extensions Going Out Of Style?

Photo: Getty Images
2007

The young actress went darker while promoting her newly released DVD Hannah Montana - Behind the Spotlight in 2007. Try on Miley Cyrus' hairstyles in the Try On! tool

Photo: Getty Images
2007

Miley stepped out with much lighter highlights at the 2007 AMAs. Top 10 Celebrity Highlights

Photo: Getty Images
2008

She chose to sport not only dark hair but darker makeup as well for her Best of Both Worlds LA premiere. How To Go Dark With Your Hair Color

Photo: Getty Images
2008

Around the time Cyrus released her album Breakout she modeled auburn curls. The Easiest Way To Makeover Your Hair Color

Photo: Getty Images
2011

With her Disney career in the past, the singer looked a lot more grown up with long, side swept bangs. Try on Miley Cyrus' hairstyles in the Try On! tool

Photo: Getty Images
2011

With ombr hair, Miley showed off an elegant long and straight look. Top 10 Celeb Ponytails

Photo: Getty Images
2012

Cyrus chose an Old Hollywood bombshell look for the Vanity Fair Oscar party. Modern Day Hollywood Icons

Photo: Getty Images
2012

Cyrus made a break with her youthful image by working this sexy, smoldering look during the 2012 Billboard Music Awards. 10 Ways To Instantly Look Sexy

Photo: Getty Images
2012

One of the most dramatic style transformations of the past few years was when Miley decided to bleach and shave her hair. She debuted her new look on the red carpet at the MTV Video Music Awards. Platinum Blonde Hairstyles

Photo: Getty Images
2013

She styled her hair in a more feminine pixie while visiting a childrens hospital. Why Celebrities Love Balayage Highlights

Photo: Getty Images
2013

Miley rocked spiked hair and dark roots at the 2013 punk-themed Met Gala. Pink And Other Celebs Go Back To Their Roots

Photo: Getty Images
2013

Miley proves she can be hot without a long full mane when she is named No. 1 on Maxims 2013 Hot 100 list. Try On Miley Cyrus' hairstyles in the Try On! tool

Photo: Getty Images

Next slideshow starts in 10s

Kylie Jenner & Jordyn Woods' Friendship Is Still On the Rocks—Yikes

Kylie Jenner & Jordyn Woods' Friendship Is Still On the Rocks—Yikes
Tags:
share