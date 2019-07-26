Miley Cyrus Says There’s ‘No F**kin Way’ She’ll Perform At The 2019 VMAs

The MTV Video Music Award nominations were announced earlier this week, and a certain someone seems to be in her feelings about not receiving a nomination. Miley Cyrus shaded the MTV VMAs with an Instagram comment. She didn’t snag a single nom, much to her fans’ dismay. Now she wants to throw the whole ceremony away.

This year’s VMA nominations are packed full of fan favorites, including Ariana Grande, Taylor Swift, Lil Nas X, and Billie Eilish. But not every beloved artist can receive a nomination, and unfortunately for Miley, she won’t be in the running to take home a Moonman this year. (She’s been nominated for eight VMAs in previous years, and she won once.) Miley’s stans immediately expressed their disappointment on Instagram. According to them, the VMAs are officially “CANCELLED.”

“Guess I’m not watching the VMAs this year,” one fan account wrote in a post. “Unless Miley performs.”

But that won’t be happening either. Miley responded: “No f**kin way 🖤.”

Well, okay then, Miley! If there were any doubt as to what that reply means, Miley cleared it up with her additional comments to other fans, E! reports. She replied “Exactly” when two other fans wrote in another post, “They care more about a f**king green screen than a message to the world,” and “Nominate anyone but at least do not use the image of Miley to promote their damn prizes @vmas and #SheIsComing #Peace.”

So, yeah. Don’t expect Miley to get on stage at the VMAs unless/until she gets her noms. The award show hasn’t actually announced any performers yet, so we don’t know who will be on that stage, but there will definitely be no tongue-wagging or twerking from Miley. The VMAs air on August 26.