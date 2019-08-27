Miley Cyrus May Have Taken An Artfully Subtle Dig At Liam Hemsworth With Her VMAs Performance

Miley Cyrus kinda has A Lot going on right now. She just broke up with her hubs Liam Hemsworth, faced cheating allegations, threw shade at the VMAs, then performed at the VMAs. Now fans are saying that Miley Cyrus’ VMA’s “Slide Away” performance shaded Liam Hemsworth. Phew. Let’s dive in.

Shortly before this year’s MTV Video Music Awards, Miley released a surprise new single called “Slide Away.” The song is reportedly about her future ex-husband Liam, with lyrics like: “Baby, we were found, but now we’re lost / So it’s time to let it go.”

Liam just filed for divorce from Miley last week, less than a year after they tied the knot. The former couple has been nothing but civil and sweet in their public statements about the separation, but things have seemed dicey nonetheless. Miley was spotted making out in public with Kaitlynn Carter and faced rumors that she’d cheated on Liam, which she denied. Behind the scenes, maybe things aren’t as friendly as they seem?

Miley performed at the VMAs (despite previously saying there was “no f**kin way” she would do so). She sang a beautiful rendition of “Slide Away,” but she made one slight tweak to the lyrics that sounds like a possible shot at Liam.

The original “Slide Away” lyrics include the lines: “Move on, we’re not seventeen / I’m not who I used to be / You say that everything changed / You’re right, we’re grown now.”

But at the VMAs, she changed that last line to “I’m grown now.” As in, only one of them has grown, and it ain’t Liam. Or it could have nothing to do with him! But then again, Miley’s whole Twitter thread about her break-up was about how she’s outgrown her previous self.

“The bottom line is, I’VE GROWN UP,” Miley wrote. “I’ve said it before & it remains true, I love Liam and always will.”