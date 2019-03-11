Miley Cyrus Gave Selena Gomez the Sweetest Shout-Out on Instagram

According to Miley Cyrus, Women’s Day should be everyday! The 26-year-old “Younger Now” singer took to Instagram to share some posts about the women she looks up to in her life. Miley Cyrus posted an Instagram story with Selena Gomez—what a throwback! The two worked together on some crossovers during their time at Disney Channel. This photo really has us remembering the good ‘ol days.

Cyrus shared what looks like a paparazzi shot of her leaving a building and carrying an issue of V Magazine. Who is on the cover? None other than the “Wolves” singer. Cyrus gave a quippy caption writing, “I never leave the house without my Selena issue of @vmagazine #securityblanket.” Then, for good measure, the The Last Song actress added, “Women Supporting Women everyday fuckers.” Ah—the sentiment is there. And we agree! Not sure who the *fuckers* was directed at, but hey— perhaps she was getting some hate for being a few days late to the party. May be late, but worth the wait!

Cyrus and Gomez last acted together in a Hannah Montana-Wizards of Waverly Place joint episode. They looked like two peas in a pod! (PopCrave shared a throwback from the episode.) The singers were Disney Channel’s “It” girls back when the millennial generation was growing up. Along with the Instagram story, Cyrus also took to her Instagram to share a video of her and Gomez singing her song “7 Things,” which is rumored to be about their ex, Nick Jonas. “Your generation = 7 Rings MY generation = 7 Things 💍7️⃣💍7️⃣💍7️⃣💍7️⃣💍 Simpler times. @selenagomez #MillenialsVSGenZ,” she wrote, referencing Ariana Grande’s song “7 Rings.”

Cyrus also shared a sweet post dedicated to her former co-star, Emily Osment. She wrote, “No new friends @emilyosment,” and then shared a sweet collage of the two from their time on set.

Dream. TEAM.

Fans can barely contain their excitement.

“Imagine the power that a Hannah Montana reunion would have,” one user wrote.

Another shared a gif that resonates. “THE FEELS.”

Then Cyrus took it a step further— reating fans to some shots of the three “era definers:” Cyrus, Gomez and fellow former Disney Channel star Demi Lovato. It has fans crushing hard for the friendships they long to see again:

One Twitter fan wrote, “Demi Lovato, Miley Cyrus and Selena Gomez! IT’S ALL I WANT “.

Cyrus included a few other badass women in her celebration posts. On March 10, Cyrus shared this video dedicated to Ariana Grande. She wrote, “When you and your girls love Ari’s new single a little tooooooo much”

Then a fan took it a step further, adding Ari’s new single “7 Rings” to some pretty incredibly timed footage of Cyrus performing at the 2019 Grammy Award:

Nicki Minaj, Katy Perry and Taylor Swift all received shoutouts as well.

“. @ MileyCyrus refers to herself as @ NickiMinaj’s ‘twink’ in a playful series of Instagram stories dedicated to some of the singer’s favorite women.”

“.@MileyCyrus kisses @KatyPerry in throwback photo on her Instagram stories dedicated to some of her favorite women. ”

In this *ahem* interesting post for Swift, Cyrus asked, “It’s Women’s Day! To celebrate, will you Top like Taylor? Or Twerk like Miley? Please Answer”

One fan wrote back saying, “Now I’ve seen everything”

Agreed. The video definitely got a few shocked responses.

One fan just wants the two singers to collaborate. “COLLAB PLEASE”

UMM yes please! We’d love that. Swift and Cyrus have actually performed together before. At the 51st annual Grammy awards in 2009, Cyrus joined Taylor Swift for a rendition of Swift’s ballad, “Fifteen.”

But a collaboration from the two of them would be the DREAM. Fingers crossed. And shoutout to Miley for being a super supportive and empowering woman.