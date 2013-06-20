StyleCaster
MIley Cyrus Talks Drugs and Alcohol In New Rolling Stone Interview

Miley Cyrus continues her grand tour-de-media in support of her bizarrely awkward new music video “We Can’t Stop,” giving a candid interview to Rolling Stone in which she speaks openly about alcohol and drug use, including the bold assertion that alcohol is a more dangerous substance than marijuana.

“I think alcohol is way more dangerous than marijuana,” Cyrus—who was caught on tape smoking from a bong a couple years ago—says in the interview. “People can be mad at me for saying that, but I don’t care. I’ve seen a lot of people spiral down with alcohol, but I’ve never seen that happen with weed.”

She also (finally) clarifies whether she sings, “Dancing with Molly,” or “Dancing with Miley” in the new track. “”I have an accent! So when I say ‘Miley,’ it must sound like ‘molly,'” she says. “You’re not allowed to say ‘molly’ on the radio, so it obviously says ‘Miley.’ I knew people were gonna wonder what I’m saying in that song.” (For those who don’t know, “Molly” is a nickname for ecstasy.)

That’s a way to put it, Miley! Perhaps dabbling in legal drug use is what spawned her wacky behavior as of late, including: twerking on stage with rappers, posing on Twitter with her bum in the air, and dancing around with a giant teddy bear on her back (above). At least she’s not boring.
