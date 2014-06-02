Miley Cyrus Was Robbed Again: Theives Took Her New $135,000 Sports Car and Jewelry

Okay, clearly Miley Cyrus needs a better security system in place: For the second time in seven months, the 21-year-old provocative pop star’s home was was robbed. Last year’s burglary cost the singer around $100,000 when thieves swiped some jewelry and designer bags from her L.A. home, but this time they took her brand-new$135,000 sports car.

According to reports, the burglary took place on Friday, after two thieves jumped the fence of the singer’s pad her 2014 Maserati Quattroporte and more jewelry, police have confirmed. The “Wrecking Ball” singer was in Sweden at the time performing for her Bangerz tour when the intrusion took place, but the Los Angeles Police Department told Us Weekly that a male and female scaled a fence around 4 p.m. to gain access.

“The suspects were able to gain access into the residence and garage,” the police said in a statement. “They removed property including jewelry and a 2014 White, 4-door, Maserati Quattroporte. No one was home at the time of the burglary.”

Miley’s had her fair share of troubles lately. Early last month, she lost her beloved dog Floyd—tweeting and speaking out how hurt she was—and in late May, Miley obtained a temporary restraining order against an Arizona man who was detained by police while trying to meet her.