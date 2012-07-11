What Miley Cyrus & Richard Nixon Have in Common

Teen queen Miley Cyrus is actually a total badass. She’s left her Disney days far behind her and is preparing to get hitched with Hunger Games hunk Liam Hemsworth, and she’s also been loading up on major ink over the past few years. (You can check out a detailed description of every single one right here. Thanks crazy fan!)

Her latest foray into tattooville was inspired by a Theodore Roosevelt quote and says, “So that his place shall never be with those cold and timid souls who neither know victory nor defeat.” If you are an avid reader of Miley’s Twitter feed like some of us, you know that she’s all about those inspirational quotes. Miley and Buddha basically share a brain. In fact, her Twitter is exactly where she posted a picture of the new ink, but it has since been removed.

Miley’s not the only one to use part of that speech. Disgraced President Richard Nixon said the same thing in his resignation following that pesky Watergate scandal that made America realize they were being run by a bunch of old crooks. Sigh. Okay, so Miley and Tricky Dick may not have that much in common outside of this, but how could we resist?