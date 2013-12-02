Miley Cyrus Reportedly Paid For a Couple’s Dinner After She Disturbed Them

In a move that shows she might just be a true Southern girl at heart, Miley Cyrus reportedly paid for a couple’s dinner in Manhattan this weekend after they complained that she disturbed them while they were sharing their anniversary dinner. The report first appeared in the gossip magazine National Enquirer, so it must be taken with a grain of salt, but we kind of hope this really happened.

Apparently, Miley was grabbing dinner with a friend at a New York restaurant, and she was acting a bit rowdy (as she is prone to do). A couple eating nearby complained to the manager, and Miley subsequently walked over and apologized profusely for her behavior.

”She went over and apologized and told the folks, ‘I’m sorry, I’ve just had too much caffeine today.’ Then she asked the couple about themselves,” a witness on the scene told the magazine. She then laid down $100 on the table to cover the cost of their meal.

Despite her bad girl public image—she frequently appears showing more skin than clothes on the red carpet, and occasionally dons genitalia on her clothing—we suspect that, underneath it all, Miley is actually a nice person. She seems to be trying to give off that image, at least, even recently claiming that she “never goes out” and doesn’t party. You almost have us convinced, Miley!