Miley Cyrus’ Reaction To Liam Hemsworth Filing For Divorce Is Incredibly Shocking

In news that we kind of sorta saw coming–a divorce is officially on the table for these former love bird. However, Miley Cyrus’ reaction to Liam Hemsworth’s divorce filing legitimately has us floored. Less than two weeks ago, Miley and Liam released a statement saying that after less than a year of marriage but more than a decade together, they’d decided to separate. At the time, it seemed like the young couple just needed some space. A rep for Miley released a statement saying,
Liam and Miley have agreed to separate at this time. Ever-evolving, changing as partners and individuals, they have decided this is what’s best while they both focus on themselves and careers. They still remain dedicated parents to all of their animals they share while lovingly taking this time apart. Please respect their process and privacy.
Though a divorce didn’t seem to be on the table at the time, things quickly escalated. Miley was seen partying and hooking up with reality starlet Kaitlynn Carter. Then, she released a new single, “Slide Away” that seemed to publically acknowledge the various issues that she and the Australian actor were having. As a result–Hemsworth pulled the plug on the marriage. The 29-year-old hired Hollywood divorce attorney Laura Wasser and cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the divorce.
Now–we finally know how Miley reacted to the news of the divorce filing. An insider close to the singer told Hollywood Life that she is “devastated” by the divorce. They explained,
Miley truly loved being married to Liam and is devastated that the marriage didn’t work. Marriage was really important to her and she valued the meaning of it. They had multiple discussions about growing their family and were planning on doing it much further down the road because they loved just spending time together as a little family with all their animals. She truly thought Liam was her best friend and is saddened this didn’t workout and the chapter is officially closing. When she got married, never in her wildest dreams did she think she’d be divorcing less than a year later. This is the last thing she ever thought would happen, let alone this soon. Things had never been better between them when they tied the knot.
Though the news was sad for Miley, she isn’t shocked by it. The source explained to Hollywood Life, “Miley was not fully blindsided by Liam’s filing since they had already separated. They really haven’t been speaking.”
Wow.
Although they haven't been seen together recently, Miley Cyrus posed with Liam Hemsworth and a fan following a hike in Canada.
In June, she made a serious statement in a vintage Versace dress at the iHeartRadio Ultimate Pool Party.
Cyrus seems to hate traditional clothing these days.
She's all about a sexy jumpsuit these days, and we loved the Balmain ensemble she wore to the Billboard Music Awards back in May.
While many who attended the "PUNK: Chaos to Couture" themed Met Gala this year didn't exactly obey the theme, she certainly did—showing up in a chic Marc Jacobs ensemble with her hair fully spiked.
At the Rachel Zoe show at Spring 2013 fashion week, Cyrus rocked a jumpsuit.
In a plunging black Emilio Pucci gown, Cyrus made her first appearance since chopping off (and bleaching) her hair.
Just a year ago, before their relationship drama was splashed around in the tabloids, the happy couple celebrated their engagement on the red carpet for the Australians in Film Awards in June 2012.
In a plunging white Jean Paul Gaultier ensemble, Cyrus captivated the crowd at the 2012 Billboard Music Awards.
The first sign that crop tops would be a mainstay in her wardrobe: The Emilio Pucci look at "The Hunger Games" premiere in March 2012.
Clad in Roberto Cavalli, Cyrus went for old Hollywood glam at the February 2012 Vanity Fair Oscar party.
She showed signs of being fashion forward in this David Koma dress with a large sheer panel.
This nude halter dress was far more prom than ratchet at the American Giving Awards in December 2011.
Actress/singer Miley Cyrus arrives at Nickelodeon's 24th Annual Kids' Choice Awards at Galen Center on April 2, 2011 in Los Angeles, California.
Nowadays she channels Rihanna, but back in February 2011 her style inspiration was clearly Stevie Nicks.
For their first public appearance as a couple at "The Last Song" premiere back in March 2010, Cyrus donned a one shoulder black dress.
