Miley Cyrus’ Reaction To Liam Hemsworth Filing For Divorce Is Incredibly Shocking

In news that we kind of sorta saw coming–a divorce is officially on the table for these former love bird. However, Miley Cyrus’ reaction to Liam Hemsworth’s divorce filing legitimately has us floored. Less than two weeks ago, Miley and Liam released a statement saying that after less than a year of marriage but more than a decade together, they’d decided to separate. At the time, it seemed like the young couple just needed some space. A rep for Miley released a statement saying,

Liam and Miley have agreed to separate at this time. Ever-evolving, changing as partners and individuals, they have decided this is what’s best while they both focus on themselves and careers. They still remain dedicated parents to all of their animals they share while lovingly taking this time apart. Please respect their process and privacy.

Though a divorce didn’t seem to be on the table at the time, things quickly escalated. Miley was seen partying and hooking up with reality starlet Kaitlynn Carter. Then, she released a new single, “Slide Away” that seemed to publically acknowledge the various issues that she and the Australian actor were having. As a result–Hemsworth pulled the plug on the marriage. The 29-year-old hired Hollywood divorce attorney Laura Wasser and cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the divorce.

Now–we finally know how Miley reacted to the news of the divorce filing. An insider close to the singer told Hollywood Life that she is “devastated” by the divorce. They explained,

Miley truly loved being married to Liam and is devastated that the marriage didn’t work. Marriage was really important to her and she valued the meaning of it. They had multiple discussions about growing their family and were planning on doing it much further down the road because they loved just spending time together as a little family with all their animals. She truly thought Liam was her best friend and is saddened this didn’t workout and the chapter is officially closing. When she got married, never in her wildest dreams did she think she’d be divorcing less than a year later. This is the last thing she ever thought would happen, let alone this soon. Things had never been better between them when they tied the knot.

Though the news was sad for Miley, she isn’t shocked by it. The source explained to Hollywood Life, “Miley was not fully blindsided by Liam’s filing since they had already separated. They really haven’t been speaking.”

Wow.