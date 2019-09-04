Miley Cyrus’ Response To Justin Bieber’s Mental Health IG Post Will Give You All The Feels

It’s been a whirlwind few months for both of these singers. Now, Miley Cyrus’ reaction to Justin Bieber’s mental health Instagram post proves that just because you’re a celeb doesn’t mean you can escape from the hardships of life. Justin has been very open about his personal struggles and fighting his painful past as he’s become more religious and tried to shift his lifestyle.

Recently, the “I’m the One” singer opened up on Instagram about the horrors of being a child star and turning to drugs and destruction. He said in part,

You see I have a lot of money, clothes, cars, accolades, achievements, awards and I was still unfulfilled. Have u noticed the statistics of child stars and the outcome of their life? There is an insane pressure and responsibility put on a child who’s brain, emotions, frontal lobes (decision making) aren’t developed. No rationality, rebellious, things all of us have to go through. But when you add the pressure of stardom it does something to you that’s quite unexplainable.

Clearly, it took a lot of guts to be that vulnerable–especially when you have close to 120 million followers on IG alone. Thankfully, most people from regular folks to celebs have praised Justin for being so forthright and open. One of those people is songstress Miley Cyrus. A former child star herself, Miley has gone through various transformations and her most current–following her breakup with her husband, Liam Hemsworth has really put her on a new path.

Under Justin’s post, the Hannah Montana alum said, “Friends from the beginning, here until the end! [black heart emoji] you.” Other celebs also weighed in on the “Don’t Check On Me” singer’s IG. Khloé Kardashian said, “This is beautiful!! Thank you!! We are so proud of you!! I needed this! God bless you always [prayer hands emoji].” Scooter Braun–Justin’s longtime manager said, “Proud of you [red heart emoji].”

We’re so happy that Justin is doing the work to become the best version of himself.