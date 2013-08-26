Listen to Miley Cyrus Rap About Air Jordans, The Club, Miniskirts, and Weed

While most of the world is still reeling from Miley Cyrus‘ outrageously raunchy performance at last night’s MTV Video Music Awards alongside Robin Thicke, we’re already focusing on her next step: Her burgeoning rap career! Last week, producer Mike Will Made It, who accompanied the 20-year-old to the VMAs, stopped by MTV VJ Sway’s radio show “Sway in the Morning,” and chatted about his relationship with the former Disney star.

As the man behind her summer smash “We Can’t Stop,” he stated that he initially set out to do one song with her—but loved her energy and honesty so much that he gave her a role on his upcoming single “23,” which is due out in September.

Sway asked for a preview of Cyrus’ rapping abilities—and Mike Will Made It delivered.

If you skip to the 6:30 mark in the video below, you’ll get to hear a sneak peek. What is bound to be a controversial track begins with Cyrus spitting lyrics like, “I’m in the club, high on purp, with some shades on—tatted up, miniskirt, with some J’s on.” “Purp” refers to a specific strain of marijuana, and “J’s” refer to Air Jordans, a wildly popular sneaker that’s favored by the hip-hop community.

Frankly, we have to give her credit where it’s due: The girl has some rap chops, but she’s bound to receive backlash for this.

Listen below and let us know—should she stick to pop hits or is rap what’s next for Miley Cyrus?

https://www.youtube.com/uPlj_HAhBiE