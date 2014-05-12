Watch Miley Cyrus Go on a Profanity-Laden Rant (Probably) About Liam Hemsworth

Miley Cyrus seems to be one step closer to her goal of achieving total world domination through little else than mass shock value. At a private show she gave at London club G-A-Y over the weekend, the pop star introduced her song “Wrecking Ball” by giving a profanity-laden speech railing against “those who have broken her heart,” and “one guy in particular.” We have to guess: Liam Hemsworth.

Here’s the full transcript of her words:

… every time you get in your car, you’re going to hear my f–king song on the f–king radio, you piece of s–t. That’s right. And then I’m gonna take all my clothes off, I’m gonna sit on a big, giant d–k—sometimes two—I’m gonna swing around, and then I’m gonna hold the record for the most-watched music video on Vevo. So then—you know, you can tell a lot about a person—I think you can tell how big their d–k is by how much confidence they have usually, and if I was a dude I’d probably have a really big d–k, ‘cause I feel really good about myself now. So I’m gonna tell those motherf–kers that broke my heart, particularly one, to suck my fat d–k and to enjoy hearing this song for the rest of your life. This song is called ‘Wrecking Ball.’

Wow, okay, Miley! While some of this rant we totally get–using a hit song as payback against the guy who destroyed your heart–some of it seems a bit, well, unhinged. Why is Miley talking about her future plans to “sit on a big, giant d–k, sometimes two”? What does that have to do with anything? We request some clarity here.

If there was any question as to whether or not Miley has completely disassociated herself from her former Disney-fied persona, this ought to clear it up real fast. Watch her anti-Liam rant below!